Manchester United want January deal for Memphis Depay

Barcelona star Memphis Depay could make a sensational return to Manchester United in 2023.

The Dutch international was linked with a potential move away from the Camp Nou prior to the 2022/23 campaign as the club pushed to remove high earning players from their wage bill.

However, no deal was reached with a rival side, and he stayed in Catalonia with injuries disrupting his start to the domestic campaign.

The 28-year-old was asked about his plans for January, following the Netherlands 2-0 2022 World Cup opening win over Group A rivals Senegal on November 21, and he offered an open ended response.

Barcelona are willing to terminate Depay’s contract, which expires at the end of the season, with reports from Sky Germany claiming United have already reached out to his representatives.

News #Depay: He is also on the list of #MUFC. We‘ve been told that Ten Hag can really imagine bringing him back. There is contact between all parties. Barca would even terminate the contract, desperately wants to save the salary. @Sky_Marc @SkySportDE 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/PSrkcNiVnx — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 25, 2022

A free transfer could suit both sides, with Barcelona keen to offload another big salary, and United open to strengthening their squad, following the high profile departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.