Lionel Messi issues World Cup rallying call to Argentina after Mexico win

Lionel Messi called on his Argentina teammates to ‘restart’ their 2022 World Cup campaign after a crucial 2-0 win over Mexico.

La Albiceleste were under real pressure ahead of their second game in Group C, with defeat in Lusail spelling the end of their campaign.

However, Messi produced a vital performance to secure a win for Argentina, as they revived their hopes of a last 16 spot, in Qatar.

Goals from Messi and Enzo Fernandez sealed the win Argentina needed on the night to put them in a strong position to ease into the knockout stages.

Messi was asked about the squad’s reaction to losing against Saudi Arabia, and their subsequent reaction against Mexico, with the veteran forward delivering a firm message on what is needed to stay in the competition.

“We can’t give up now. We have all the ‘finals’ to play – we can’t make another mistake”, as per reports from BBC Sport.

“We knew we had to win, that ‘another’ World Cup would start for us, and we knew how to do it.”

Argentina move up to second place in the group, behind Poland, ahead of facing Robert Lewandowski and co in Doha on November 30.

Images via Getty Images