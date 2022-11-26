Lionel Messi inspires Argentina to key World Cup win over Mexico

Lionel Messi revived Argentina’s 2022 World Cup chances with a match winning display in their 2-0 win over Mexico.

La Albiceleste headed into their second game in Group C knowing defeat in Lusail would see them dumped out of the competition at the first hurdle.

A shock loss to Saudi Arabia last week ramped up the pressure on Messi and Argentina, and they struggled for fluidity in the opening 45 minutes, against El Tri.

However, as the clock ticked on after the restart, Messi seized his one real chance of the night, to crash home from the edge of the box on 64 minutes.

An emotional Messi sprinted straight to the Argentina fans to celebrate as the former Barcelona superstar exploded with relief.

Mexico were unable to react in the closing stages, as Benfica star Enzo Fernandez curled home a superb second goal, to seal the victory.

Argentina now move up to second place in the group, behind Poland, ahead of facing Robert Lewandowski and co in Doha on November 30.

