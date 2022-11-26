“I feel better managing problems” – Luis Enrique uncomfortable with Spain ease

Spain will take on Germany at 20:00 CEST on Sunday night, with both sides aware of the jeopardy of the World Cup. Having lost their first match against Japan, Germany know anything other than a victory takes matters out of their own hands. Spain know that a loss to Germany will likely necessitate a win against Japan in their final match.

La Roja naturally come into the game feeling more comfortable after their stellar 7-0 victory over Costa Rica. Speaking ahead of the Germany match to Marca, Luis Enrique revealed it was almost an uncomfortable situation finding an angle to work on after such a comprehensive victory.

“You always hope for the best when you’re going to debut, but I didn’t expect such a potent version. I feel better managing problems, I’m that much of an asshole. I feel better encouraging, solving problems. My Asturian nerve comes out better in bad times, in difficulties.”

Earlier in the press conference, Luis Enrique explained that Germany were the most similar side in the competition to his own.

“It is the one [style] that is most similar to Spain. Germany always plays attacking, trying to press in the opponent’s field, trying to have the ball… It is the team that is most similar to us and that is why it is a challenge for us. It will to be an open match and we’ll see which of the two teams manages to put the cat into the water [out of their comfort zone].”

Under Luis Enrique, Spain have traditionally looked better against more open opposition like Germany. However with Germany desperately in need of the points, it adds an extra dimension of motivation for Die Mannschaft. Alternatively, putting Germany out at the group stage would be a statement of intent and a confirmation of Spain’s credentials.