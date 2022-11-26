‘He’d never set foot in a stadium again’ – Luis Enrique warns Ferran Torres on celebration

Luis Enrique was back in the headlines again for his Twitch antics, and it seems that Ferran Torres’ relationship will become one of the most talked about in Spain during this World Cup.

The Asturian manager has drawn both praise and criticism, not least from Manuel Pellegrini, for his near-daily Twitch streams since Spain arrived in Qatar.

Most recently he made the headlines for revealing details of his sex life as a player.

On Friday night, he was opining on that of Barcelona and Spain forward Torres. Speaking on Twitch, he was asked what he would do if Ferran scored a goal and brought out the ‘chupete’ celebration.

“If Ferran Torres scores a goal, I would be very happy of course. If he does the chupete [putting his thumb in his mouth], I’d take him off at that moment, I would put him in the stands, and he would never set foot on the pitch, or in a stadium again.”

La pregunta del millón. 😂😂😂 Si Ferran Torres al marcar un gol hace el gesto del chupete Luis Enrique ya sabe lo que tiene que hacer. pic.twitter.com/eW4zaT7voW — Relevo (@relevo) November 25, 2022

It is a celebration that is traditionally dedicated to players’ partners if they are pregnant. It has not gone unnoticed, by both the media and Luis Enrique, that Ferran is currently in a relationship with Sira Martinez, Luis Enrique’s daughter.

While Torres commented that he and ‘Lucho’ knew how to separate their personal and professional lives, the Spain manager would apparently struggle to do the same if he were to find out about his daughter’s pregnancy during a match.