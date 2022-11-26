Hansi Flick prepares Germany for World Cup ‘final’ against Spain

Germany head coach Hansi Flick has challenged his players to react ahead of their 2022 World Cup clash with Spain.

The four times winners endured a disastrous start to their Group E campaign in Qatar as Japan battled back to seal a 2-1 win in Doha.

In contrast, Spain set a new La Roja World Cup record, as they hammered Costa Rica 7-0, to sit top of the group ahead of their meeting in Al Khor tomorrow.

The stakes are high for both sides, with Spain famously beating Germany at Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup, on route to winning both competitions.

Flick is aware of what is on the line for his players, ahead of their second outing in the Middle East, and he is confident of a positive response.

“The last two tournaments were not good”, as per quotes from BBC Sport.

“We want to avoid a repeat of Japan. We must be focused and concentrate.

“This is the first ‘final’ for us at this World Cup and that’s what it’s about.”

Luis Enrique echoed Flick comments on the importance of the game with the former Barcelona boss ready for the pressure of meeting a key rival in Qatar.