Dani Olmo highlights Germany star carrying the most threat to Spain

Spain face Germany in a crunch clash on Sunday night, with the latter knowing a defeat will likely eliminate them from the competition. Following a 7-0 victory over Costa Rica in the opening game, confidence is coursing through the Spain camp, making for an interesting dynamic leading into the game.

Speaking ahead of the match to Diario AS, Spain star Dani Olmo was asked about his passion for football and his relationship with his father, who is a coach.

“Yes. I really like watching games, analysing them with him. I know players from the vast majority of teams.”

He also highlighted his favourite team, Spain aside also.

“After Spain I really like Croatia. Modric seems to me to be another level of player. How he interprets the game, his control of the ball… He’s one of the ones I pay attention to now that I play as a midfielder, in more central positions. Modric is a reference point.”

Olmo spent many of his formative years in Croatia, moving to the Dinamo Zagreb academy at the age of just 16. He would remain there until 2020, joining RB Leipzig after six years in Croatia.

As a player plying his trade in the Bundesliga, Olmo was also asked whom he saw as Germany’s biggest threat ahead of Sunday.

“Right now Musiala is their biggest danger. He is in great form, I see it when I follow him in the Bundesliga and here in Qatar. He is in a moment of confidence and is receiving the praise that perhaps he did not get last season.”

Jamal Musiala was in contention for the Golden Boy award that Gavi won, alongside Jude Bellingham. Now a regular for Bayern Munich, Musiala has mesmerising crowds with his close control and ability to create danger this season. So far this season he has 12 goals and 10 assists in 22 appearances for Bayern.