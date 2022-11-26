Barcelona set for showdown talks with Jordi Alba in January

Barcelona are set to discuss Jordi Alba’s future in January the club has decided as they look for an exit for their veteran left-back.

The 33-year-old has a deal until 2024 and as the club looks to reduce its wage bill, Alba has come into focus over recent months. While Alba has been criticised for several years, he has been a guaranteed starter until this season and the explosion of Alejandro Balde.

Tensions have risen in recent months after Alba was linked with a last-minute move to Inter, something he knew nothing about. He recently spoke out about the club leaking details of his contract too.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona plan to sit down with Alba in January to discuss his future. They will look to agree a contract termination for the summer of 2023 in order to remove his wages.

Alba has previously said that he wants to retire at Barcelona and while he is still performing, hopes to stay at the club.

While Alba has been dropped for Barcelona this season, there is no doubt that he has been performing better than Marcos Alonso, even if there is a discussion to be had about Balde’s performances. Luis Enrique continues to start him for Spain and recently marked him out as the full-back who plays the final pass better than anyone, highlighting that he still has value.

The fact that the reasons for moving Alba on likely more to do with finances may make those discussions difficult for Barcelona to carry out a favourable resolution.