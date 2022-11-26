Barcelona and Atletico Madrid target calms transfer talk

Girona have been a pleasant addition to La Liga this season with their offensive and open football. Yet they have also been successful too, leaving them 13th ahead of the World Cup break.

Midfielder Aleix Garcia has been one of the major reasons for that. The former Manchester City youngster has been at the heart of creative endeavours for Michel Sanchez, putting up some impressive numbers too.

With his contract up at the end of the season, it has led to rumours of a move, not least to Atletico Madrid or Barcelona. The 25-year-old spoke to Canal 21 Ebre on the matter.

“It is true that there are a lot of rumours, but at the moment I have not received any calls, neither from my representative nor from anyone else. But it is a positive that people are talking about you. It makes me want to continue playing at this level and let the future say what it has to say.”

Diario AS carried his comments. Garcia did admit that he would happily make the jump to a bigger club too.

“I have always said that in Girona I am very content, it is like my home, but it depends on what options may come your way, it’s a very big jump. I am ambitious, I want to continue improving and make the leap to a team like them [Barcelona or Atletico Madrid], of course I would like to.”

With both Barcelona and Atleti pursuing cut-price options in light of their budgetary constraints, it is no surprise to see Garcia linked with a move.

Whether they would take the chance on a player who was plying his trade in the second division last season, and is no longer a youngster, remains to be seen. However his Manchester City past may well help convince sides of his pedigree, and it would be no surprise to see him playing European football next season.