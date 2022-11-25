Tite confident over Neymar’s World Cup fitness battle

Brazil head coach Tite has issued a positive update on Neymar Jr’s chances of a 2022 World Cup return from injury.

Neymar was forced off in the latter stages of Brazil’s 2-0 tournament opening win over Group G rivals Serbia.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward was pictured with a swollen ankle on the bench at the end of the game at the Lusail Stadium.

Neymar was visibly upset by the issue, with the Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar confirming he will now miss their remaining two group games, against Switzerland and Cameroon.

“Neymar and Danilo went through a MRI scan on Friday afternoon and we found ligament damage in the ankle of both of them”, as per reports from BBC Sport.

The news is a blow to Tite’s plans for the competition with Neymar posting his own message of frustration on social media.

“Nothing in my life came easy and I’ve always had to work for my dreams and goals.

“It’s one of the most difficult moments of my career as again in the World Cup, I’m injured.

“But, I’m sure I’ll come back because I’ll do my best to help my country and my teammates.”

Mensagem do Neymar no Instagram. pic.twitter.com/Q1hAGzFHjF — Thomas Alencar (@thomasalencr) November 25, 2022

However, despite the negative prognosis, Tite is openminded over Neymar’s chances of a last 16 return with Brazil still well placed to qualify from Group G.

“I am sure Neymar will play in the World Cup, I am absolutely sure of that”, as per reports from Marca.

Up next for Tite’s side is a trip to Doha, to face the Swiss at Stadium 974 on November 28, with their final group clash set up against Cameroon on December 2, back in Lusail.

