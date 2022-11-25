Spanish billionaire linked with Manchester United ownership bid

Manchester United incoming club buyout race has reportedly attracted interest from Spanish business tycoon Amancio Ortega.

United’s current owners, the Glazer family, announced their intention to sell the club earlier this week, following years of fan opposition to their ongoing role at Old Trafford.

The news has triggered speculation over the next step for the Premier League giants with technology superpower Apple also rumoured to be considering a proposal.

However, as per reports from local outlet the Manchester Evening News, Ortega is considering a big-money move, if a deal can be reached.

Ortega made his rumoured $61.3billion fortune via his Inditex business empire, which owns high street fashion brand Zara, with its subsidiary company Artexio owning eight fashion chains across Europe.

The 86-year-old has previously invested heavily in real estate in Spain, the UK and the USA, and he will undergo preliminary feasibility assessments over the Glazer’s $3bn valuation of United.