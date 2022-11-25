Real Madrid not interested in Cristiano Ronaldo return

Real Madrid have no interest in bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back to the club in 2023.

Manchester United confirmed an agreement has been reached for Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford with immediate effect following his decision to slam Erik ten Hag, and the club’s hierarchy, in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan this month.

The 37-year-old confirmed his intention to leave Old Trafford before a ball was kicked in 2022/23, with the former Los Blancos hitman linked to a host of European sides, after stating his desire to play in the Champions League.

However, despite his dramatic departure from United, Real Madrid have no plans to make a free transfer offer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano stated his confidence of Carlo Ancelotti not being interested in a move with fresh reports from Diario AS apparently confirming Real Madrid’s stance.

Ancelotti is unlikely to make any major transfer moves in January, despite concerns over Karim Benzema’s fitness, and Ronaldo is not on his radar.