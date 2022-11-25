Pedri explains the difference between Xavi’s Barcelona and Luis Enrique’s Spain

Barcelona star Pedri has enjoyed a fantastic week on 2022 World Cup duty after celebrating his 20th birthday today.

The midfield schemer made his World Cup debut in Spain’s dominant 7-0 Group E opening win over Costa Rica alongside clubmates Sergio Busquets and Gavi.

Despite his young age, Pedri remains essential for club and country, as La Roja plot a path to glory in Qatar.

Pedri sat down for a birthday interview with Cadena SER at Spain’s Qatar University base, and discussed the differences between playing for Xavi’s La Blaugrana and Luis Enrique’s Spain.

“At Barcelona I play more between the lines, where I can score goals and make assists, but here, I touch the ball more”, he stated.

Enrique’s side face a huge test against Germany in their next group game, on November 27, with Pedri confident the positivity from the Costa Rica victory will carry over.

“In the first five minutes, I knew we were having a great game and that we were going to win and we want to continue like that.

Pedri was also asked about the effect of starting alongside Busquets and Gavi in the Spain engine room with the trio in perfect sync against Los Ticos.

Captain Busquets collected his 148th cap in Doha, with Pedri and Gavi on 15 and 14 respectively, in their first ever World Cup appearance.

The contrast between them is extreme and the wise head of Busquets is crucial within Enrique’s squad in Qatar.

“Busquets told Gavi and I to stay calm, he gave us a mini talk the day before when we went out to train”, he added.

“He said to be calm, don’t pay attention to everything outside and get set up for the game, and those words from the captain reassured us.”