Diego Alonso dismisses Barcelona criticism over Ronald Araujo injury

Uruguay head coach Diego Alonso has rejected rumours of a breakdown with Barcelona over Ronald Araujo’s injury recovery.

Araujo was given the green light to join the Uruguay squad for the 2022 World Cup, despite not featuring for Barcelona since September, after suffering thigh problem on international duty.

La Blaugrana eventually opted to send the defender for surgery on the issue with his recovery time estimated at 6-7 weeks.

Alonso also spoke to Xavi, over their planned recovery management of Araujo in Qatar, but reports have now emerged of Barcelona reporting Uruguay to FIFA, in a growing row.

Barcelona sent two physios to Qatar, with the Uruguay medical staff, to monitor Araujo’s recovery, with the 23-year-old missing their Group H 0-0 opening draw against South Korea.

Uruguay’s plan is to hold Araujo back until their final group game, against Ghana on December 2, or potentially the knockout stages, and Alonso is annoyed by the speculation.

“We have not received any official communication on this matter. We have a very good dialogue with Barcelona and ​​we have an agreement with them”, as per reports from Marca.

“We have respected it and Araujo continues to recover.