Didier Deschamps hails Ousmane Dembele’s maturity

France head coach Didier Deschamps has singled out Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele for praise ahead of their 2022 World Cup clash with Denmark.

Les Bleus kicked off their World Cup defence in Qatar with an dominant 4-1 Group D win over Australia with Dembele playing a key role for the holders.

Dembele laid on an assist for Kylian Mbappe in the second half and justified Deschamps’ decision to start him.

The 25-year-old returned to the Camp Nou in July, after a brief period as a free agent following his contract expiry, and his start to 2022/23 has been positive.

Dembele topped the La Liga assist charts, with 13, last season, and he has already registered five assists and four league goals this season.

Deschamps believes a corner has been turned and the former Borussia Dortmund winger looks set for a key role for France in the weeks ahead.

“Dembele in 2018 was part of a team that ended up as world champions”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“Since then, he’s had major injuries in the last four years. He’s an important player for France.

“He has improved with the day-to-day demands of Barcelona. I see him in a much better place.

“The fact he started the first game is proof he has the incredible ability to damage opposing defences. I see him more mature and complete.”

