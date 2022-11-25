Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi linked with Saudi Arabia 2030 World Cup bid

Old rivals Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could be set for a sensational link up as part of Saudi Arabia’s bid for the 2030 World Cup.

Ronaldo and Messi are both expected to make their final World Cup appearance at Qatar 2022 as they duo make plans for international retirement in 2023.

Their respective club futures are also undecided, with Ronaldo spectacularly released by Manchester United this month, and Messi undecided over staying at Paris Saint-Germain.

However, as per reports from the Daily Mirror, the pair are now being targeted as bid ambassadors for Saudi Arabia’s proposal to FIFA.

Links have already been established with both players, with Ronaldo targeted by Saudi Arabian clubs as a free transfer in 2023, and Messi already working as a tourism promoter in the Arab state.

Saudi Arabia are set to submit initial proposals to FIFA, ahead of the race for 2030 host status, with a joint tournament idea, alongside Egypt and Greece.

