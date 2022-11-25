Barcelona target Mikel Arteta as long term option

Barcelona are already making plans for who will replace Xavi as head coach in Catalonia.

The former midfielder returned to the Camp Nou in November 2021 and has endured a mixed set of results in the top job at the club.

Two Champions League group stages exits have dominated the headlines but they are leading the way in La Liga during the World Cup break.

Xavi’s current contract brings him to the end of the 2023/24 campaign but Barcelona have a habit of sacking managers under pressure.

As per reports from Diario Sport, former La Masia graduate Mikel Arteta is being considered as a long term replacement, after an impressive start to life at Arsenal.

Arteta guided the club to a FA Cup win in his first season in charge, in 2020, after breaking his link with Manchester City and Pep Guardiola.

Th Gunners are currently top of the Premier League table, ahead of Guardiola’s defending champions, but the latter could also make a move for him to replace Guardiola in 2025.