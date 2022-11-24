Watch: Vinicius Junior sets up Richarlison for Brazil opener at the World Cup

It might not have been swashbuckling football that many had expected from Brazil, but they finally have their opener against Serbia.

With the Balkan side dealing well with the Brazilian offence, they were struggling to find gaps in the defence. As has been the case with Real Madrid so often in recent times, it was Vinicius Junior who played a crucial role in the breakthrough goal.

After Neymar Junior’s heavy touch, Vinicius fired off a first-time shot that Vanja Milinkovic-Savic kept out, but Tottenham’s Richarlison was on hand to finish the rebound.

BRAZIL SCORES ITS FIRST GOAL OF THE 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/i1MjmUAvvF — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 24, 2022

It continues Richarlison’s good Brazil form through the middle, taking his tally to eight goals in his last seven games.

With Vinicius, Richarlison, Neymar Junior and Raphinha all starting the match, it is no surprise that Brazil have eventually found a way through. Brazil coach will not have been over the moon with his side’s attacking play though.