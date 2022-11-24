Watch: Richarlison converts Vinicius Junior’s assist with spinning kick

Richarlison’s first goal against Serbia might not hang in the Louvre gallery, but his second could find a place there.

Vinicius Junior set up the first Brazil goal with his shot, which Richarlison was on hand to dispatch.

The second was far more intentional. Vinicius notched his second only a matter of minutes later, crossing with the outside of his foot for Richarlison. His control and finish were world class.

GOAL OF THE TOURNAMENT CONTENDER What a goal by Richarlison to put Brazil up 2-0 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/G14JWN2ek0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 24, 2022

It takes Richarlison’s goal tally to nine in his last seven games for the Selecao. Any doubts about his ability to exercise in the number nine role are being dispatched quickly.

It has been far from a vintage performance from Tite’s side against Serbia, but with the knowledge that they have such quality in the side, they will always be a threat.

Vinicius was withdrawn after 75 minutes, looking dangerous if not at his absolute best. Neymar and Richarlison were withdrawn shortly afterwards, as Brazil prepare for their next tie against Switzerland on Monday.