Watch: Osman Bukari breaks out Cristiano Ronaldo celebration against Portugal

Regardless of how often it does so, football never tires of finding new ways to combine both the absurd and the bizarre.

In the dying stages of Ghana’s Group G tie against Portugal, a deflected cross found Osman Bukari free at the far post. His header was accurate and found the far corner to give Ghana a fighting chance in the final minutes, having fallen two goals down to Joao Felix and Rafael Leao.

Rather than retrieve the ball though, Bukari had other ideas.

Ghana aren't done yet! 👀 Bukari pulls one back to set up a nervy finish here… #ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/XOOg5tR7dy — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 24, 2022

GHANA TAKES ONE BACK 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/iKqjAwOqfF — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 24, 2022

Bukari 😂😂😂😂 Ghana Losing but still finds time to Siuuuu! pic.twitter.com/6UuI5zJnnC — Özilite 💭 (@MartrOzil) November 24, 2022

Bukari wheeled away to celebrate his goal on the big stage and did so by breaking out the same celebration that had already been seen once that day – Cristiano Ronaldo’s trademark ‘Siu’.

Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure on the bench as he watched his own celebration potentially endanger the three points for Portugal. Other players have broken out the celebration before, but it might be the first time it has happened in front of the legendary forward himself.