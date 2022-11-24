Watch: Joao Felix and Rafael Leao give Portugal vital lead against Ghana

Joao Felix might not be the star at either of Atletico Madrid or Portugal, but he is certainly more important with his national side.

The talented 22-year-old forward began Portugal’s match against Ghana in their World Cup opener. The pair were locked at 1-1 after Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty was cancelled out by Andre Ayew just minutes later.

However it was Joao Felix who would respond in kind. As he was set loose in behind the defence, he made no mistake with a cool finish.

A lovely finish 😍 João Félix puts Portugal back in front! #ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/YyxGOACFFY — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 24, 2022

Just two minutes later, Portugal would be well in control after notching a second goal. Bernardo Silva drove at the defence before laying in Milan striker Rafael Leao.

ANOTHER GOAL FOR PORTUGAL 🇵🇹🔥 And just like that it's 3-1 pic.twitter.com/ybmNnXptyW — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 24, 2022

Portugal are now in full control of Group G, following South Korea’s 0-0 draw with Uruguay if they can hold out for the victory. Felix came off with five minutes remaining having put in a successful shift for Fernando Santos, raising further questions about his role at Atleti.