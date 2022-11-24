Manuel Pellegrini sends warning to Luis Enrique over Twitch streams

All is well in the Spain camp following a 7-0 victory over Costa Rica to open their campaign, and Luis Enrique, maligned by some, looks like a genius. He was not getting carried away with the result though, and one of his colleagues also had a word of caution for Luis Enrique himself.

Speaking at an event in his native Chile, where he was receiving an award of merit from the University of Andres Bello, explained firstly why football was the most popular sport in the world.

“Argentina’s loss to Saudi Arabia explains why football is the most popular sport in the world. You have unexpected situations. This is just beginning, more favourites than surprises will arrive in the final. Brazil, Argentina, France and England are candidates, but anything can happen.”

Sport carried his comments, but he also had a word of warning for the Spain manager about his Twitch streams. The Asturian manager has been logging on to speak with fans almost every night.

“It is a complicated relationship being a national coach. He has a lot of people against him because of his decisions. Seeing yourself exposed on social networks, where it is fashionable to discuss things… He will have had his reasons. Personally, I think it will bring more problems than benefits.”

So far, Luis Enrique cannot be faulted. However it will be interested to see if the dynamic on Twitch changes should results go the wrong way at the World Cup.

With a young squad, it may be that Luis Enrique is looking to use the streams in order to attract attention. Little of the focus in the lead up to Spain’s debut was one the side, as the media covered his streams.