Fabrizio Romano picks out favourite for World Cup glory

They might not have been many people’s pick for the tournament, but a few might have sat up and taken notice after Spain demolished Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening game of the World Cup.

Spain put on a clinic against Los Ticos, scoring with every shot on target, one of many impressive statistics from the rout. As a collective, they were almost flawless, but individually the likes of Gavi stood out with an excellent performance.

Fabrizio Romano has highlighted La Roja as his choice to go all the way.

“Spain have always been my personal favourite. I love Luis Enrique as a manager – his ideas, and the group and the talents he’s put together. It’s maybe not the strongest team, compared to the likes of France and Brazil, but there is a very good energy around the squad. I really rate them and think they could go far.”

He made the comments to Caught Offside in his exclusive column.

La Roja will face sterner competition on Sunday night when they take on Germany, which should be a more accurate measure of their quality.

Equally, if they do beat Germany, many will point to the fact that Die Mannschaft look relatively poor themselves. With their presence in the tournament on the line though, the German side should be a tough test.