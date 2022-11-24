Cristiano Ronaldo looking increasingly likely to remain in Middle East after World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo appears to be enjoying himself in Qatar so far and it may be that he makes the Gulf of Persia his permanent home.

After leaving Manchester United by mutual consent on Tuesday, following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo will be looking for a new club once his World Cup duties finish. In his first game, Ronaldo already set various records.

He has been linked with a number of clubs in January, but perhaps the strongest links were to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

Now SkySports are reporting that another Saudi side has entered the race for the Portuguese superstar.

Al-Hilal are now exploring a deal with Ronaldo. The Portuguese striker claims that he had €300m on the table during the summer in order to move to Saudi Arabia. That was turned down.

It would mean a surprising and sudden end to his career in European football. The impression his interview gave was that he felt he was still good enough to start for United. If that was the case, then he would surely be inclined to pursue another club in Europe before accepting a deal that will likely still be on the table in the coming years.