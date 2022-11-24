Barcelona take Uruguay to FIFA over Ronald Araujo recovery

Ronald Araujo’s fitness has been a concern of Barcelona’s for much of his career in the first team. Going into the World Cup, it is understandable that they are on edge again.

Araujo suffered a muscle problem in September on international duty with Uruguay that required him to undergo surgery. Many thought that it would rule him out of World Cup action, with recovery period set at anywhere between six and ten weeks. Currently Araujo is about seven-and-a-half weeks through that process.

However the Blaugrana are concerned that Uruguay are rushing him back from injury. As per Sport, it is highly unlikely he would feature against South Korea, Portugal or even Ghana on the 2nd of December, meaning that he would only be available for the knockout stages should Uruguay make it through. He has not been included in their squad for their opening match against South Korea.

Barcelona seemingly consented to his being there, provided that he was under the supervision of two of Barcelona’s physios. They have not been able to carry out their work with Araujo.

Should the issue escalate further, or should Araujo return sooner than his recovery would indicate, Barcelona are willing to take Uruguay to FIFA over the case.

While the Blaugrana are no doubt desperate to protect their asset, taking formal action against the Uruguayan FA will likely win them little favour with Araujo. The central defender, like many South Americans, feels tremendous passion for his national side. Driving a wedge between themselves and the Celeste may alienate Araujo from the club.