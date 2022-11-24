Barcelona Femeni set another record Camp Nou

Barcelona’s men’s team might not be in action for another month, but Camp Nou was still seeing witnessing good football during the World Cup.

Barcelona Femeni took on Bayern Munich in the Champions League group stages. They ran out comfortable winners on their return to Camp Nou for the first time since April, when they took on Wolfsburg in the semi-finals last season. Claudia Pina, Aitana Bonmati and Geyse scored the goals in a 3-0 victory, as Salma Paralluelo, Lucy Bronze, Geyse and Keira Walsh had their first experience of Camp Nou.

The capacity was limited to just 75,000 due to the work going on at Camp Nou, ruling out any new record for attendance at women’s game. They twice set the record last season, leaving it at 91,648 fans.

Mundo Deportivo say it was 46,967 fans at Camp Nou on Wednesday night. It sets a new record for attendance at a Champions League group game.

These attendances continue to show that with proper marketing and the opportunities to play on the big stage, women’s football can mobilise significant quantities of fans. The examples have been evident at Camp Nou and the Civitas Metropolitano, which should hopefully encourage further investment and trust from the clubs.