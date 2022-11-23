World Cup: France lose another key part of starting XI to serious injury

France have suffered yet another blow to their World Cup hopes after a fourth member of what would likely have been their starting XI was ruled out of the tournament.

Central defender Presnel Kimpembe joined Paul Pogba and Ngolo Kante in being ruled out of the tournament with about a week to go ahead of the French opener. Real Madrid icon Karim Benzema was then forced to head home from what might be his last World Cup on Saturday.

Now Didier Deschamps has suffered another blow, after Lucas Hernandez went down after just 13 minutes against Australia. The defender twisted awkwardly during Australia’s opening goal as Matthew Leckie ran at him.

The French national team confirmed the following morning that Hernandez would be out of the tournament after tearing his ACL. He had only just returned from injury after a muscle problem suffered against Barcelona in September.

“Like the whole group, I am extremely sorry for Lucas. We are losing an important element. Lucas is a warrior and I have no doubt that he will do everything to get back to the top level,” said Deschamps.

Hernandez is likely to miss the rest of the 2022-23 season too, which adds to an already frustrating spell of injuries that have prevented him from being a regular at Bayern Munich since signing.

Fortunately for France, his brother Theo Hernandez is a more than capable replacement, as he showed during the rest of the Australia match. Theo has been in excellent form for Milan this season.