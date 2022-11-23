2022 World Cup

Watch: Marco Asensio doubles Spain’s lead against Costa Rica with sweeping move

Spain are currently averaging just over a goal every ten minutes against Costa Rica. The opening ten minutes were a warning to Costa Rica after they were split open several times, but La Roja have now capitalised twice.

The first came via Dani Olmo after just 11 minutes when the RB Leipzig forward impressively controlled Gavi’s pass.

Just ten minutes later, Marco Asensio finished first time from a Jordi Alba cross.

