2022 World Cup

Watch: Japan score quickfire double to take the lead against Germany

Spain ware busy preparing for their World Cup opener against Costa Rica, yet there will no doubt have been a few wry smiles upon finding out that Japan have taken the lead against Germany in the other match in their group.

Germany started off going through the motions and managed to take the lead through an Ilkay Gundogan penalty just after the half-hour mark.

In the second half, Jamal Musiala came close after some excellent footwork and Serge Gnabry could not beat Shuichi Gonda. In need of a goal, Japan made changes though and were nearly level. A combination of Antonio Rudiger and Manuel Neuer kept a shot out before Gotuku Sakai blazed over.

Neuer saved again just minutes later but could not get to Ritsu Doan’s follow-up.

Just minutes later, Takumi Asano latched onto a free-kick in behind and got the wrong side of Nico Schlotterbeck, before firing over Manuel Neuer.

A Germany loss would put Hansi Flick’s side under serious pressure going into their match against Spain on Sunday, knowing that only a win will keep matters in their hands.

Posted by

Tags 2022 World Cup Germany Japan Spain La Roja

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News