Watch: Japan score quickfire double to take the lead against Germany

Spain ware busy preparing for their World Cup opener against Costa Rica, yet there will no doubt have been a few wry smiles upon finding out that Japan have taken the lead against Germany in the other match in their group.

Germany started off going through the motions and managed to take the lead through an Ilkay Gundogan penalty just after the half-hour mark.

In the second half, Jamal Musiala came close after some excellent footwork and Serge Gnabry could not beat Shuichi Gonda. In need of a goal, Japan made changes though and were nearly level. A combination of Antonio Rudiger and Manuel Neuer kept a shot out before Gotuku Sakai blazed over.

Neuer saved again just minutes later but could not get to Ritsu Doan’s follow-up.

JAPAN TIES IT AGAINST GERMANY 😱🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/tWjh7omItR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 23, 2022

Just minutes later, Takumi Asano latched onto a free-kick in behind and got the wrong side of Nico Schlotterbeck, before firing over Manuel Neuer.

JAPAN TAKES THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/V5Jzmnc8cJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 23, 2022

𝐎𝐇. 𝐌𝐘. 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐃. The touch 👌

The finish 🚀 Japan are BEATING Germany thanks to Takuma Asano 😱 pic.twitter.com/9emat3vyB2 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 23, 2022

A Germany loss would put Hansi Flick’s side under serious pressure going into their match against Spain on Sunday, knowing that only a win will keep matters in their hands.