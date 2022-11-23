Watch: Germany take the lead in Spain’s group with cool Ilkay Gundogan finish

Spain will face Germany in a blockbuster Sunday night partidazo in Group E, in what many consider to be the decisive tie between two of the favourites for the competition. However both sides will need to do their homework first against Costa Rica and Japan respectively.

Germany have started off on the right foot with a cool penalty from Ilkay Gundogan. After David Raum found plentiful room in the Japan box on the left side, he turned back on himself with the goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda bringing him down in the process.

Manchester City’s Gundogan showed little sign of nerves with his penalty, dispatching it with consummate ease.

The German side have attacked frequently, but have so far struggled to trouble Gonda too much. While it will be an entirely different type of game on Sunday, Luis Enrique will not be quaking in his boots at the sight of Hansi Flick’s outfit.