Watch: Gavi scores brilliant volley after incredible Alejandro Balde run

Spain have put in arguably the most complete performance of the World Cup so far and there have been no shortage of pretty goals to go with it.

Their first, after just 10 minutes, involved a beautiful control from Dani Olmo to take him behind the defence. The second was a lovely sweeping move ending with Marco Asensio’s first-time finish.

Ferran Torres rolled one in from the penalty spot and opened the second half scoring too, fighting hard for a loose ball.

As the game seemed to be petering out, Alejandro Balde drove through the middle of the pitch taking on all-comers, before slipping in Alvaro Morata. However he was thwarted by Keylor Navas before picking out Gavi. His volley was inch-perfect.

What. A. Goal. 🔥 Gavi becomes Spain's youngest goalscorer at a World Cup finals with this absolute stunner!! 🇪🇸🚀#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/SiscLFR16O — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 23, 2022

GAVI'S FIRST FIFA WORLD CUP GOAL He becomes the youngest player to ever score for Spain at a FIFA World Cup 🔥🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/ErWFoxArdn — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 23, 2022

Another look at Gavi's first FIFA World Cup goal 🇪🇸🙌 pic.twitter.com/c4BBvJ9dKS — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 23, 2022

OH MY GOD GAVI WHAT A GOAL. THIS IS YOUR GOLDEN BOY pic.twitter.com/zfC9LTRisz — H (@hazfcb_) November 23, 2022

Gavi’s effort is a contender for goal of the tournament so far, marking his debut at the World Cup in style. He is the youngest ever Spain player to play at the tournament at the age of just 18. years and 110 days. He is also the youngest World Cup scorer since Pele in 1958.