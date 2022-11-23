Watch: Ferran Torres notches Spain third as La Roja run riot over Costa Rica

Luis Enrique always exudes an air of supreme confidence about his Spain side, and half an hour into their World Cup, his Spain side are showing the same attitude.

The Spanish side started off well and after just ten minutes took the lead through Dani Olmo. Gavi was the provider, but Olmo’s turn was the highlight.

Just after the 20-minute mark, Marco Asensio justified his selection at nine with a goal. Jordi Alba got the assist with a precise cross on the ground.

A further ten minutes later and Spain were a further goal ahead through Ferran Torres. Jordi Alba latched onto a ball in the box, touching it past former Levante central defender Oscar Duarte, who could not resist bringing him down.

His Barcelona teammate was given the responsibility of converting the resulting penalty and he sent Keylor Navas the wrong way before rolling the ball into the net for his 14th international goal.

Ferran Torres gets his name on the scoresheet from the penalty spot!