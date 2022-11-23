2022 World Cup

Watch: Dani Olmo opens Spain World Cup account with beautiful turn and dink

Spain will have been wary of an upset against Costa Rica following Japan’s upset against Germany, but it has taken them just 11 minutes to open the scoring.

Dani Olmo blazed over after just five minutes, Marco Asensio scuffed a shot narrowly wide three minutes later, and three minutes later Olmo had the ball in the net.

After the ball was played into Gavi on the edge of the box, his lifted pass found Olmo via deflection. The RB Leipzig forward took the ball and turned all in one touch, before beating the goalkeeper to the ball.

If Spain can secure victory against Costa Rica, they will go into their match against Germany knowing that just a point will leave Germany with relatively little chance of qualifying.

