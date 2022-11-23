Watch: Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata score late double in Costa Rica rout

Spain have not looked especially aggressive in their second half attacks against Costa Rica, but it hasn’t stopped them scoring four goals in the process.

It looked as if the action might have come to an end with 15 minutes to go after Gavi fired in a brilliant volley with the outside of his foot.

Nico Williams created a sixth with his excellent cross though, which forced Keylor Navas to set up Carlos Soler. The former Valencia midfielder made no mistake with his finish.

SIX FOR SPAIN 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/xK92wK2R1z — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 23, 2022

Shortly after, with the game now into added time, Spain managed another with some brilliant interplay between the effervescent Dani Olmo and Alvaro Morata. A one-two allowed the latter to open his account for the tournament.

When Spain won the World Cup in 2010 they scored 8⃣ goals in the entire campaign… …12 years on and @AlvaroMorata has just got their 7⃣th in the first game! 👀🇪🇸#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/3G342HiykO — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 23, 2022

SEVEN FOR SPAIN 😱 Absolute dominance pic.twitter.com/HMJyJnmECo — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 23, 2022

Spain have no doubt sent a warning shot out to the other contenders, even if their opposition did not look up to the task. The comfort with they cut through Costa Rica will be a worry for Germany this Sunday.