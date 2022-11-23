The statistics behind a record-breaking Gavi performance at the World Cup

Spain opened their World Cup campaign in emphatic fashion. A seven-goal victory over Costa Rica came without a single shot against them and showed the rest of the contenders just what they were capable of, if allowed to play their football.

It was also a momentous day for Gavi. The 18-year-old became the youngest ever Spanish player to play at a World Cup, at just 18 years and 110 days.

With his remarkable volley, Gavi also became the youngest Spanish scorer and the third-youngest scorer in World Cup history. The last player to outdo him that respect was none other than Pele.

Those records were matched by a brilliant performance and some remarkable statistics. As Spain dominated the ball, recording 82% possession, Gavi was an instrumental part of their domination with and without the ball.

Gavi's game by numbers vs Costa Rica: 91 touches

90.41%

8 final third entries

7 duels won

5 ball recoveries

5 fouls won

1 assist

1 shot

1 goal

It is almost comical to throw back to September of last year, when Gavi made his debut for Spain and Luis Enrique was widely hammered for incorporating a youngster with just a handful of appearances into the national side. He could clearly see what is now evident to all – Gavi is right at home at the highest level.