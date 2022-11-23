Barcelona

The statistics behind a record-breaking Gavi performance at the World Cup

Spain opened their World Cup campaign in emphatic fashion. A seven-goal victory over Costa Rica came without a single shot against them and showed the rest of the contenders just what they were capable of, if allowed to play their football.

It was also a momentous day for Gavi. The 18-year-old became the youngest ever Spanish player to play at a World Cup, at just 18 years and 110 days.

With his remarkable volley, Gavi also became the youngest Spanish scorer and the third-youngest scorer in World Cup history. The last player to outdo him that respect was none other than Pele.

Those records were matched by a brilliant performance and some remarkable statistics. As Spain dominated the ball, recording 82% possession, Gavi was an instrumental part of their domination with and without the ball.

It is almost comical to throw back to September of last year, when Gavi made his debut for Spain and Luis Enrique was widely hammered for incorporating a youngster with just a handful of appearances into the national side. He could clearly see what is now evident to all – Gavi is right at home at the highest level.

