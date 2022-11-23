Talented former Real Madrid youngster edges away from return speculation

Real Madrid have a habit of coming back for former youngsters of their and turning them into successes at the Santiago Bernabeu. Dani Carvajal, Casemiro and Marco Asensio all had time away from Los Blancos before becoming important for the first team.

The latest speculation has been surrounding whether Brahim Diaz will return from Milan next summer, but there is another talented attacking midfielder pulling up trees closer to home. Some might have been wondering whether former Barcelona and more recently, former Real Madrid youngster, Takefusa Kubo might return to the club at some point.

Kubo has been in the form of his life in La Liga and has stood out as one of the most exciting forwards in Spain this season. Averaging a goal or an assist just over every two games, as well as a shot-creating action every 30 minutes, Kubo has also stood out for his defensive work-rate at Real Sociedad.

Speaking to Marca ahead of Japan’s World Cup opener against Germany, Kubo was asked if he saw himself returning to the Bernabeu.

“Right now I am a Real Sociedad player and I don’t think about anything else. The coach takes very good care of me, my teammates too. If it weren’t for Real, I had half-lost my ticket to the World Cup. Now I am lucky to be called up amongst the 26 and I thank the La Real family. I am not thinking in about anything else.”

Real Madrid reportedly have a buyback clause on Kubo, who moved to La Real for €6m in the summer. It would be no surprise to see Kubo remain loyal to Real Sociedad though. Los Blancos showed little faith in him, while Imanol Alguacil has trusted Kubo and his talent from the beginning. Given the progress the Turi-Urdin are making, it would be a surprise to see him jump ship anytime soon.