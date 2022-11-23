Real Madrid battling it out for Endrick Felipe with two other clubs – Fabrizio Romano

Real Madrid have become the leading player in the market for Brazilian wonderkids. Headed by Juni Calafat, their scouting and recruitment operation has been run tightly and seen them come out with the majority of the players they have pursued, ever since Neymar Junior joined Barcelona in 2012. The competition might be somewhat stiffer for Endrick Felipe though.

Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Reinier Jesus and previously Casemiro have all be signed from Brazil with significant success over the last decade – a selling point in of itself. However Endrick Felipe is probably the most pursued Brazilian youngster since Neymar became a star at Santos.

The 16-year-old only made his senior debut over the summer, but such is the competition, he will likely already have signed a deal once he is legally able to move to Europe at 18.

Speaking to Caught Offside for his column, Fabrizio Romano says there are three teams currently competing for Endrick’s signature.

“There’s still no agreement between Palmeiras and any other club, or on player side. It’s still open and it’s the player who will decide, so more than bids to Palmeiras, it’s about convincing the player.”

“The race remains the same: Chelsea, Real Madrid, PSG. All the clubs are still in the race, 100%.”

It seems that Palmeiras will set an asking price for Endrick and all three will pay it if they want to sign him. His release clause is set at €60m, although some reports have suggested he may be available for less.

As a central striker and a natural goalscorer, Endrick is not only a talented youngster, but one of the rarer profiles in world football currently.