Poor Germany start compounded by injury worry ahead of Spain clash

As if matters were not tricky enough for Germany, they may well head into their clash with Spain without one of their key forwards.

A dramatic comeback defeat to Japan has left Die Mannschaft’s World Cup future on a knife-edge, knowing they will likely have to beat Spain on Sunday night in order to get through to the knockout stages.

If Spain and Japan both pick up three points against Costa Rica, a loss against Luis Enrique’s side would see Germany exit at the group stage for a second successive World Cup.

The German side struggled to break the Japanese down, with Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala coming closest outside of Ilkay Gundogan’s penalty. They were without Leroy Sane and it looks as if the Bayern Munich forward is a doubt for Sunday too.

Sane has not been training due to knee problems and there is no update on when he will return to action, as per Sport. Presumably the German management thought there was a significant chance of Sane recovering in time for the Spain game, otherwise they might have contemplated a replacement.

The German attack will miss Sane’s pace and ability to beat a player should he be absent. Together with Thomas Muller, Musiala and Gnabry, he forms part of an attacking quadrant that account for much of Germany’s threat, with the added cohesion that comes from playing together at Bayern Munich.