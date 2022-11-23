Barcelona Real Madrid

Official: Spain start Marco Asensio, Rodri begins in defence against Costa Rica

Spain have released their starting line-up for their opening World Cup match. As is almost to be expected with Luis Enrique. There are a few surprises.

Barcelona can count on five players in the starting line-up, but perhaps the biggest surprise is a Real Madrid inclusion. Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata was the undisputed number nine at the Euros last year, but Marco Asensio has been given the start. Morata and Dani Carvajal are reportedly under the weather. It is not yet clear whether he or Dani Olmo will play through the middle, with Ferran Torres completing the frontline.

The midfield comes entirely from Barcelona with Pedri, Sergio Busquets Gavi. In defence, teammate Jordi Alba at left-back, Cesar Azpilicueta on the right and a surprise central defensive pairing of Aymeric Laporte and Rodri Hernandez. There had been hints that Rodri might play in defence, but few would have expected it ahead of the tournament.

Costa Rica have a number of veterans in their side, including Joel Campbell, Yeltsin Tejada, Bryan Oviedo, Celso Borges and Oscar Duarte. Jewison Bennette has been highlighted as one of starlets of Los Ticos.

