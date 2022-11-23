First images of Real Madrid home kit for 2023-24 season leaked

Real Madrid look set to return to the gold stripes on a white kit for the coming season.

The current edition is a throwback to a similar style of shirt to the a 2002-03 version during the Galactico era, with bold numbers, although this year’s edition sports a collar.

That is one of the questions remaining over the edition for next season. Footy Headlines have released two possible designs for the kit next season, which of course remains loyal to the white of Los Blancos, one with and one without a collar.

The writing will be in gold as will the trim. The Adidas three stripes on the sleeves are also likely to be in gold, although it is not ruled out that a third colour is involved.

As has been remarked, it bears similarities to the 2011-12 and 2019-20 designs for Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have always remained relatively conservative with their designs for home kits, while allowing their kit-makers to get a little more creative with the away version.