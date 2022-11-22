Zinedine Zidane ready for France role in 2023

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is preparing to replace Didier Deschamps in 2023.

Deschamps led France to a World Cup in 2018, but his image remains mixed in the Les Bleus supporter base, as they aim to defend their title in Qatar.

His current contract with the FFF expires after the 2022 World Cup with his next move uncertain in the coming weeks.

Deschamps is open to remaining at the helm in Paris, but could be persuaded by a new challenge, with France potentially looking to move in a new direction, if they fall short in the Middle East.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Zidane already has an agreement in place to succeed Deschamps after the tournament.

The report adds how Zidane’s rumoured offer to take over at Paris Saint-Germain was rejected ahead of the 2022/23 campaign as he looked to hold out for the top job in French football after the World Cup.