Watch: Saudi Arabia score brilliant double to take shock lead against Argentina

When Argentina took the lead after just ten minutes against Saudi Arabia, many assumed that the match would end in a comfortable victory for one of the World Cup favourites. The underdogs have hit back though.

Lionel Messi was on the spot to give Argentina an early lead and with Saudi Arabia playing a high line, it seemed likely that the Albiceleste would make them pay for it. The ball did end up in the net on three occasions, however Lautaro Martinez was twice denied by the offside flag, as was Messi.

Just minutes into the second half though, a direct ball through the middle found Cristian Romero wanting for pace as Salah Alsheri latched onto it. His finish was Saudi Arabia’s first shot and it was a clinical effort.

Within eight minutes of the second half, Argentina were behind. As the side in green looked to capitalise on Argentina’s uncertainty, Salem Aldawsari whipped the ball into the top corner.

Saudi Arabia have heroically held out for the win, ending Argentina’s 36-game unbeaten run for a historic victory. It is just their second in World Cup history.

