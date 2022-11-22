Barcelona

Watch: Ousmane Dembele assists Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud equals Thierry Henry

France looked like they might follow on from Argentina in suffering a shock in their opening match against Australia, but Les Bleus are firmly in control now.

Craig Goodwin’s opener after just ten minutes set the cat amongst the pigeons early on, as Australia looked to take the game to France.

However once Didier Deschamp’s side got into their groove, there was little stopping them. A quickfire double from first Adrien Rabiot and then Olivier Giroud put them in front going into half-time.

As the game moved into the final third, Kylian Mbappe got in on the act. Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele flighted a brilliant cross into the Paris Saint-Germain forward in the six-yard box, glancing his header in.

Just minutes later, there was a historic moment. Mbappe beat Nathaniel Atkinson on the left side, before clipping in a cross of his own. It found Giroud again to head down into the net, who notched his 51st goal. That levels him with France’s all-time top goalscorer in Thierry Henry, a landmark moment for the Milan forward, giving him a place in French football history.

