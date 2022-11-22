Watch: Ousmane Dembele assists Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud equals Thierry Henry

France looked like they might follow on from Argentina in suffering a shock in their opening match against Australia, but Les Bleus are firmly in control now.

Craig Goodwin’s opener after just ten minutes set the cat amongst the pigeons early on, as Australia looked to take the game to France.

However once Didier Deschamp’s side got into their groove, there was little stopping them. A quickfire double from first Adrien Rabiot and then Olivier Giroud put them in front going into half-time.

The boy wonder has his goal ⭐ Kylian Mbappe rises highest to extend France's lead. 🇫🇷 3-1 🇦🇺 💻🖥📱 Watch on @BBCiPlayer, listen on @BBCSounds, get more on the @BBCSport app#BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 22, 2022

As the game moved into the final third, Kylian Mbappe got in on the act. Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele flighted a brilliant cross into the Paris Saint-Germain forward in the six-yard box, glancing his header in.

Mbappé with the celebration 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/L0ve5th1zQ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 22, 2022

DEMBELE MBAPPE LE FOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/zXJhEXNmJh — B (@JackyBooooy) November 22, 2022

Just minutes later, there was a historic moment. Mbappe beat Nathaniel Atkinson on the left side, before clipping in a cross of his own. It found Giroud again to head down into the net, who notched his 51st goal. That levels him with France’s all-time top goalscorer in Thierry Henry, a landmark moment for the Milan forward, giving him a place in French football history.

OLIVIER GIROUD 🔥 With this goal he ties Thierry Henry for the most goals in France men's national team history 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/3GOz3FqUrF — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 22, 2022

A special moment for Olivier Giroud 🤩 He becomes France's joint-highest top scorer, alongside Thierry Henry ⚽🔝 🇫🇷 4-1 🇦🇺 💻🖥📱 Watch on @BBCiPlayer, listen on @BBCSounds, get more on the @BBCSport app#BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/r5fvBerNCR — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 22, 2022

GIROUD HAS EQUALLED THE RECORD. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. Tied for France leading goalscorer of ALL TIME. INCREDIBLE. pic.twitter.com/izIl209uxA — Dubois (@CFCDUBois) November 22, 2022