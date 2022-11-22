Watch: Lionel Messi opens World Cup account for Argentina after just 10 minutes

Argentina are one of the favourites for the World Cup and in no small part due to the presence of Lionel Messi. It has taken the iconic number 10 just ten minutes to score.

Early on Messi had a chance to score after just three minutes. A loose ball broke to him and he forced a decent save low from Mohammed Al-Owais, although Messi might have been disappointed not to score.

Just five minutes later, Argentina had a penalty. A corner saw the Saudi Arabian defence bring down Cristian Romero in the box, pulling down the Tottenham defender.

Messi showed no sign of nerves with his spot kick.

Argentina will be expected to pile on the goals against a Saudi side that are regarded by many as the weakest team in the group, before facing tougher tests against Mexico and Robert Lewandowski’s Poland. A better start they could not have wished for though.