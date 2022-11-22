Watch: Australia take shock lead against reigning world champions France

Following one of the biggest World Cup shocks in the history of the competition on Tuesday morning, the reigning world champions France are behind within ten minutes.

Argentina went down to Saudi Arabia earlier in the day, and it did not take Australia long to suggest they might be there for more than to spectate.

A raking ball from Harry Souttar picked out Matthew Leckie on the right wing and his ball across found Craig Goodwin to hammer into the top corner from close range,

What a start for the Socceroos! 🙌 Craig Goodwin has given Australia a shock early lead over France 😲 🇫🇷 0-1 🇦🇺 💻🖥📱 Watch on @BBCiPlayer, listen on @BBCSounds, get more on the @BBCSport app#BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/fQJedcEzMs — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 22, 2022

Golazo de Craig Goodwin para adelantar a Australia! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/vApn4tSYOV — Javier Villalba (@tiriRMA) November 22, 2022

The problems extend beyond just the deficit for France too. During that play, Lucas Hernandez appeared to twist his knee and went down in agony. He was replaced by brother Theo Hernandez at left-back.

Lucas Hernandez adds to a number of injury issues plaguing Didier Deschamps and the French team. Ngolo Kante, Paul Pogba and more recently Karim Benzema have been ruled out. With a side that has struggled in the run-up to the World Cup, the pressure will be on an admittedly still star-studded XI.