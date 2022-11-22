2022 World Cup

Watch: Adrien Rabiot and Olivier Giroud score quickfire double to give France lead

France have responded after an early shock against Australia with a goal from one of the most controversial footballers in the their squad.

Australia had taken the lead after just 10 minutes with a surprise opener from Craig Goodwin, who converted Matthew Leckie’s cross.

In addition, France lost Lucas Hernandez to injury in the same play, as the Bayern Munich defender went off after twisting his knee. He was replaced by brother Theo Hernandez. It was he who would provide the equaliser for Les Bleus.

A cross from the left side was whipped into find the head of Adrien Rabiot, who scored his sixth goal of the season.

Last World Cup he declined the chance to be on the French standby list, seeing it as a show of disrespect from Deschamps.

Just five minutes later, Olivier Giroud had them in front. It moves him just one shy of Thierry Henry as France’s all-time top goalscorer.

