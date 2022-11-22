Two major clubs eyeing Luis Enrique for post-World Cup jobs

Luis Enrique has already explained to the Spanish media that he is responsible for one of the most successful international sides over the past four years. Spain have reached the final four or qualified top of their groups in all of their campaigns that they have been involved in with Luis Enrique in charge. With his contract expiring at the end of the World Cup, it is no surprise that various clubs are considering a move for him after it.

The Asturian manager has refused to discuss a new contract with the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and refused to answer questions about his future.

According to Diario AS, three clubs are monitoring his situation, although only two are named. Two of them are Premier League clubs, one of which is Manchester United. They attempted to speak to Luis Enrique before appointing Erik ten Hag, but Luis Enrique was committed to the Spain job. Should things go dramatically wrong for ten Hag, Luis Enrique may well be the prime candidate for United.

The other club keeping tabs on Luis Enrique are in Madrid. Atletico Madrid have been linked with him during this season and if Diego Simeone does decide to call it a day at the end of the season, the Asturian would likely have another offer on the table.

All in all, for either club to be searching for a manager in the summer, it would represent a dramatic second half of the season. Equally, should Luis Enrique be available, he may well have his pick of the top jobs.