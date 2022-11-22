The highest-earning managers at the 2022 World Cup

International management is a curious game. With long breaks between contact time, small short bursts of activity on which to work with a team and remarkable pressure on singular tournaments. Some of the finest managers in the international game have struggled to take that to club football and vice versa.

According to Sport, it is a recent victor of the Champions League that earns the most out of any manager at the World Cup. Hansi Flick tops the chart for managers, with a salary of €6.5m per year. The top 10 is as follows:

1- Hansi Flick – €6.5m (Germany)

2- Gareth Southgate – €5.8m (England)

3- Didier Deschamps – €3.8m (France)

4- Tite – €3.6m (Brazil)

5- Louis van Gaal – €2.9m (the Netherlands)

6- Gerardo Martino – €2.9m (Mexico)

7- Lionel Scaloni – €2.6m (Argentina)

8- Felix Sanchez Bas – €2.4m (Qatar)

9- Fernando Santos – €2.25m (Portugal)

10- Murat Yakin – €1.6m (Switzerland)

The lowest paid of the lot is Tunisia’s Jalel Kadri, who is earns €133k per year.

Curiously, Spain manager Luis Enrique ranks 16th out of 32, despite coming from one of the wealthier nations. His €1.15m is the same as Denmark’s Kasper Hjulmand, just less than Belgium’s Roberto Martinez (€1.2m) and just over what Herve Renard of Saudi Arabia makes (€1.1m).

The Asturian is out of contract at the end of the World Cup and if they are hoping to retain him, he will likely be due a raise. Several of Europe’s top clubs have been linked with Luis Enrique should he decide against renewing his contract.

His record for Barcelona in club management could scarcely have been better, winning a treble, three Copa del Rey trophies and two La Ligas in total. Previous to that, he had a successful spell at Celta Vigo, before flaming out with Roma during an unstable period at the Stadio Olimpico.