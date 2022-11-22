Pep Guardiola and Manchester City closing in on new deal

Pep Guardiola was at one point in his life convinced that football management only moved in short cycles. As such, he refused to commit to long-term deals. Yet seemingly Manchester City continue to offer Guardiola too many of the things he desires from his employer to turn down.

According to Sport, Guardiola is close to renewing his contract at the Etihad. His new contract will run until 2025, taking his spell with City to nine years. It would be longer than all of his other management experience at Barcelona B, Barcelona and Bayern Munich combined.

With Erling Braut Haaland on board, City once again have a superstar goalscorer and perhaps an increased chance of winning the Champions League. It might well have been the difference between the Catalan staying and leaving.

Since 2018, Manchester City have come out victorious in four of the last five Premier League seasons, putting together the most dominant run of the 21st century in England. Securing his future is synonymous with success for City and if he can deliver in Europe in the next three seasons, then it will mark one of the most successful eras in football history.