Memphis Depay drops Barcelona future hint on World Cup duty

Barcelona star Memphis Depay has hinted at his intention to leave the Catalan giants in 2023.

Depay has been consistently linked with a move away from the Camp Nou in the January window after seeing his role reduced in the opening weeks of 2022/23.

The Dutch international is out of contract at Barcelona at the end of the season and the club open to selling him in the mid-season market to secure a transfer fee.

The 28-year-old came off the bench as a late substitute in the Netherlands 1-0 2022 World Cup opening win over Senegal as La Oranje continue to manage his injury recovery.

Depay was asked about his plans at full time, at the Al Thumama Stadium, and he was undecided on his next step.

“I don’t know. I don’t know what will happen next”, as per reports from Marca.

Barcelona have made their position clear, on not offering a renewal, and the club will push for a sale, as they aim for a financial injection at the start of 2023.